Cubic Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 21,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,902,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 31,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $734,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $107.40 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $99.20 and a 52-week high of $182.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.47.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.03). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 price target on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 price target on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.86.

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 960,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $15,772,915.01. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,000,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $203,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.