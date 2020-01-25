Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 1,737 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,706 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 2.0% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP opened at $135.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a twelve month low of $99.48 and a twelve month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.47%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.74.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.