Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEF. FMR LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 75.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 16,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 23.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $10,994,694.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,632,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,371,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

