Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 3,193 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TEGNA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $18.30.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $551.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 24.84%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

