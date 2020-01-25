Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 337 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 1.4% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in 3M by 73.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $178.15 on Friday. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.20 and its 200-day moving average is $168.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

