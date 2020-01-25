Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 387 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 1.5% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 39.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 36,872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.7% in the third quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 16,685 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 36.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in FedEx by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 292,720 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $42,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $154.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 733.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.42. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $137.78 and a 12 month high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

