Cubic Asset Management LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 60.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $62.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $63.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $17.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

