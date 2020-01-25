Cubic Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,332,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,913,000 after acquiring an additional 281,053 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 27.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,187,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,368,000 after acquiring an additional 691,381 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,063,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,280,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,454,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,182,000 after acquiring an additional 81,060 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

MO stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03. The company has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

