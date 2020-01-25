Cubic Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity comprises 1.3% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL stock opened at $100.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12-month low of $78.53 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.