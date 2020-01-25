CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 177 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 267,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,638,000 after acquiring an additional 32,230 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $376.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $360.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.28. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.12. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $278.43 and a 52-week high of $385.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total value of $1,402,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,245 shares in the company, valued at $10,253,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,060,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ROP. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens set a $386.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.55.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.