CWM Advisors LLC Buys 1,278 Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 0.8% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Atlassian by 68.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 132.4% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 183,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after buying an additional 104,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Atlassian by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,367,000 after buying an additional 35,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Atlassian by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,297,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $146.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.33. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $150.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.37, a PEG ratio of 132.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 24.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

