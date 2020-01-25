CWM Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

CWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,157 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,201,965 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $48,785,000 after purchasing an additional 99,146 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,884,133 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,485,000 after purchasing an additional 646,211 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,037,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $139,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,099 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14,378.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,964,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888,904 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.66 and a beta of 2.51.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.52.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

