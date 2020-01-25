CWM Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,574,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,855,000 after acquiring an additional 588,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,562,000 after buying an additional 488,675 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,333,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 177.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 449,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,494,000 after purchasing an additional 287,700 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 393,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,457,000 after purchasing an additional 259,290 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,767.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $889,905.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,386,372.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,436 shares of company stock worth $14,439,091. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.88.

Shares of ICE opened at $97.11 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

