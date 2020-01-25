CWM Advisors LLC Has $607,000 Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

CWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Lennar by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 21,039 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,822,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 950,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,054,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Lennar by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 959,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,495,000 after acquiring an additional 174,894 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,102.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,495,535.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,200. Company insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEN. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Lennar from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $66.64 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $43.26 and a 1-year high of $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

