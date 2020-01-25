CWM Advisors LLC Has $669,000 Holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,354 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,847,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $296,502,000 after buying an additional 1,222,186 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,405,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,886,000 after purchasing an additional 344,984 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 27.9% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,845,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,456 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 133.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,172,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,478 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 41.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,184,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 641,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MBT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

NYSE MBT opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 104.29% and a net margin of 12.39%. Research analysts expect that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

