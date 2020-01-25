CWM Advisors LLC Has $724,000 Stock Position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

CWM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,062,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,310 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of AES by 3.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,516,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,518,000 after acquiring an additional 403,482 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,937,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 639.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,893,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 24.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,289,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after acquiring an additional 637,842 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. AES Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. AES had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. AES’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AES’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.51.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

