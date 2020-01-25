CWM Advisors LLC Increases Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 271.4% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,458,000 after purchasing an additional 251,449 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 19.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 352,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,799,000 after acquiring an additional 58,119 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,737,000 after acquiring an additional 46,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 552,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,461,000 after acquiring an additional 46,588 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESS. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $350.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.21.

ESS stock opened at $309.47 on Friday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $261.52 and a 52 week high of $334.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.27.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($1.83). The business had revenue of $366.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.49 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 6.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.05%.

In other news, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total value of $1,376,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,054.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,360,073.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,528.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

