CWM Advisors LLC Increases Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 10.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 995,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,678,000 after purchasing an additional 94,026 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 93,102.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,407,000 after purchasing an additional 839,780 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 790,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $200,568,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,017,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 472,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,347,000 after purchasing an additional 23,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.82.

ServiceNow stock opened at $309.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 778.65, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.33. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $184.01 and a fifty-two week high of $318.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $289.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.53 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total value of $472,573.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,700,037.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total value of $372,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

