CWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,850,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,286,000 after purchasing an additional 703,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ball by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,560,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,153,000 after purchasing an additional 294,229 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ball by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,679,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,095,000 after purchasing an additional 224,189 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,404,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,134 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,767,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,729,000 after purchasing an additional 323,661 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,336,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $629,233.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 438,296 shares in the company, valued at $29,137,918.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,520 shares of company stock worth $4,973,069 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLL. Vertical Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

BLL stock opened at $71.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $48.81 and a 12 month high of $81.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

