CWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in J M Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJM opened at $107.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. J M Smucker Co has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $128.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.40.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,796,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJM. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

