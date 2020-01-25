CWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Davita were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Davita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Davita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Davita by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Davita by 1,166.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Davita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Davita alerts:

DVA has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Davita in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Davita in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Davita from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Davita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

NYSE:DVA opened at $83.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68. Davita Inc has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $85.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Davita had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.