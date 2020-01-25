CWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Waters by 252.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 638,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,339,000 after buying an additional 457,218 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Waters by 798.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Waters by 212.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 14.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WAT opened at $237.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.11 and a fifty-two week high of $255.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13. The company had revenue of $577.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.35 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 77.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAT. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.38.

In other Waters news, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 29,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $6,249,957.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ian King sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.19, for a total transaction of $506,326.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,969 shares of company stock valued at $8,858,028 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

