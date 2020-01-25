CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 1,249 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 224.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,978 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 58.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,218,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,937,000 after purchasing an additional 451,296 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,828,000 after purchasing an additional 128,853 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 733,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,653,000 after purchasing an additional 126,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 36.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 545,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,006,000 after purchasing an additional 146,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $84.95 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $68.61 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.17 and its 200 day moving average is $87.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

