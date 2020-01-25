CWM Advisors LLC Raises Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $2,419,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $4,961,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 125,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,861,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,283 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.37, for a total transaction of $917,171.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,152.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 62,097 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.57, for a total transaction of $17,360,458.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,130 shares of company stock valued at $31,118,453 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDXX opened at $280.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $198.74 and a one year high of $294.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 405.71%. The company had revenue of $605.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.14.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.