CWM Advisors LLC Sells 109 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,359 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST opened at $310.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $297.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $205.75 and a twelve month high of $314.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 target price (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.05.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total transaction of $302,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $302.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total transaction of $4,221,734.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,099,357 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.