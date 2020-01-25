CWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,357 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

CWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 20.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 750,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,815,000 after buying an additional 128,722 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 548,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,064,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Leggett & Platt news, CEO Karl G. Glassman sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $581,574.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,645 shares in the company, valued at $29,501,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $369,612.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,168.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,393 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEG. Stifel Nicolaus cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. CJS Securities cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

NYSE LEG opened at $50.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

