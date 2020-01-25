CWM Advisors LLC Sells 279 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

CWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,091,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,664,757.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total transaction of $605,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,741 shares of company stock valued at $40,361,980 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.42.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $230.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $163.08 and a 1 year high of $247.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.25.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

