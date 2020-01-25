CWM Advisors LLC Sells 313 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

CWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.1% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

