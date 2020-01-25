Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 234.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 534.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DLX opened at $48.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 33.33% and a negative net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deluxe Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.09%.

In other Deluxe news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $97,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

