Desjardins Weighs in on Canadian National Railway’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will earn $7.73 per share for the year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$135.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$120.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$124.00.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$124.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.52 billion and a PE ratio of 20.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$120.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$120.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$107.54 and a 52-week high of C$127.96.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.88 billion.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total transaction of C$752,424.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$785,772.60. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.79, for a total value of C$395,666.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,822.46.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

