Dominion Energy Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.78 Per Share (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dominion Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $4.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.79. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

Shares of D stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $68.28 and a 1 year high of $84.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.08 and its 200-day moving average is $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.16, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,387,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,889,000 after buying an additional 96,616 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

