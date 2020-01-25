Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:LYL opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. Dragon Victory International has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22.

About Dragon Victory International

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources.

