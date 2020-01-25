Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 59,821 Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 995,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,821 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.46% of Aqua America worth $46,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 5,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Aqua America in the 4th quarter valued at $633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Aqua America to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America downgraded Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of WTR opened at $51.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Aqua America Inc has a 12 month low of $33.82 and a 12 month high of $52.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Aqua America had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $243.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aqua America Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

