Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 335.8% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 19,567 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 47,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, McMahon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 399,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,563 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $44.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

