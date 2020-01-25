Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 30,320 Shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,320 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 1.88% of Spire worth $79,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Spire in the second quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Spire during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Spire by 42.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire during the third quarter valued at $201,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SR opened at $84.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.26 and its 200 day moving average is $82.99. Spire Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Spire had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SR shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. FIX started coverage on Spire in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

