Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys New Holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,774,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,097,000. Healthpeak Properties makes up approximately 1.7% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $37.93.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

