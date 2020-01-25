Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 610,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,633 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 1.11% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $52,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,740,000 after purchasing an additional 793,598 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3,984.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 493,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,037,000 after buying an additional 481,647 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth about $22,752,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,850,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,298,000 after buying an additional 165,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

RHP opened at $86.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.32 and a 200 day moving average of $83.05.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.01). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $379.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 6,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.01 per share, with a total value of $552,700.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.