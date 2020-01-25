Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Grows Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,533,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,525 shares during the period. Equity Residential accounts for about 1.6% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $124,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 362.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other Equity Residential news, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $6,873,102.00. Also, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $266,978.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,961,613 in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EQR opened at $82.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $70.29 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.37.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $685.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.85%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.16.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.