Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $105.21 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,034,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 537,800 shares during the period. Duke Realty makes up approximately 1.4% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.83% of Duke Realty worth $105,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Duke Realty by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Duke Realty by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 837,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,307 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Duke Realty by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Street Investors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 439,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,224,000 after buying an additional 154,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Duke Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.92.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $35.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average is $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.67. Duke Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $215.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $1,003,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.