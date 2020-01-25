Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $107.53 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,425,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,913 shares during the quarter. Edison International accounts for about 1.4% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $107,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Edison International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Edison International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Edison International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $78.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.76 and a 200-day moving average of $72.03.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). Edison International had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Edison International’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Edison International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Edison International from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America set a $73.00 price target on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.70.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

