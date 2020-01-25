Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $59.91 Million Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,614,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 119,062 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.29% of Pembina Pipeline worth $59,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MHI Funds LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 9.9% in the third quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 371.3% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,542,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

