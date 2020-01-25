Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Increases Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,665,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for approximately 2.0% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $148,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 152,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $3,574,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 69,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays set a $92.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.39.

NYSE:PLD opened at $96.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $64.93 and a 1-year high of $96.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.05%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

