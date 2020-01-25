Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,439,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,494 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH comprises 2.7% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $204,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.82.

NYSE:CCI opened at $149.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.25. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $112.30 and a twelve month high of $150.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.31.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at $17,191,812.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

