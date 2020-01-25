Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases 178,300 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,608,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,300 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 1.08% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $83,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,071 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 10.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,439,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,450,000 after purchasing an additional 406,949 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 89.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 421,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 198,851 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 296.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 248,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after buying an additional 186,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 780,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,131,000 after buying an additional 158,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,911,786.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

Shares of AIV opened at $54.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.97. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $55.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 37.98%. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

