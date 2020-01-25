Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases 27,261 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 909,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares during the period. Sempra Energy comprises approximately 1.8% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $137,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRE stock opened at $159.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.73. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.46 and a 1-year high of $160.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on SRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.20.

In other news, Director Andres Conesa bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $147.26 per share, with a total value of $294,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,337.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

