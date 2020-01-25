Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases 65,338 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,338 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.12% of ONEOK worth $38,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $74.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.86. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $61.29 and a one year high of $77.26.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 131.65%.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.54.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

