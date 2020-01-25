Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases 7,500 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,843,000 after buying an additional 644,931 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,739,000 after buying an additional 450,928 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,248,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,519,000 after buying an additional 82,863 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,107,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,165,000 after acquiring an additional 301,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,532,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,352,000 after acquiring an additional 374,223 shares during the last quarter.

VTI opened at $167.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.33 and a 200 day moving average of $155.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $134.48 and a 52-week high of $169.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.8855 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

