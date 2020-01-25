Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Raises Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,439,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,603 shares during the quarter. Ameren comprises 1.5% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $110,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 5.7% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1,224.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,695,000 after buying an additional 3,114,736 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth $4,245,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Ameren by 28.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 590,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,357,000 after buying an additional 129,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Ameren by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 338,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,074,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE opened at $80.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.59. Ameren Corp has a twelve month low of $66.97 and a twelve month high of $80.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. UBS Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.56.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

