ECC (ECC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, ECC has traded down 52.1% against the US dollar. One ECC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, C-Patex and CoinExchange. ECC has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $47.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00052504 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00073846 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,361.10 or 1.00438596 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00032419 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001423 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000297 BTC.

About ECC

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ECC is ecc.network. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ECC

ECC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, C-Patex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

