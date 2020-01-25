Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 248.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $155.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.85. Elbit Systems Ltd has a 52-week low of $120.75 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

